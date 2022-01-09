The 2022 Golden Globes are nowhere to be seen; However, there are some problems in Hollywood to the point that perhaps the first awards of the year, before the Oscars, will not take place. In this note we tell you everything that is happening in this industry. Also, when, at what time, where and who are nominated for the Golden Globe 2022.
Why do you want to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes?
Everything would indicate that the problems with the passing of the months have worsened. The allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) received in early 2021 from the Los Angeles Times have been taken seriously by many cinema figures and fans.
Corruption, preferences for certain productions, the lack of inclusion of an African American among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the evasion of salary declarations has caused much mistrust about whether the 2022 Golden Globes are transparent when awarding the best Hollywood movies, series, actors and directors.
When are the 2022 Golden Globes?
The 2022 Golden Globes are scheduled to take place this Sunday, January 9. Due to all the inconveniences and the new spread of the latest virus: omicron, the awards will be run without the public and even the media.
What time will the Golden Globes gala start?
Here are the following times to see the 2022 Golden Globes.
- Golden Globes Mexico hours: 8.00 pm
- Golden Globes time United States: 6.00 pm
- Golden Globes time Peru: 9.00 pm
- Golden Globes Argentina time: 11.00 pm
- Golden Globes Chile hours: 11.00 pm
- Golden Globes Brazil hours: 11.00 pm
- Golden Globes Bolivia schedule: 8.00 pm
- Golden Globes Ecuador hours: 10.00 pm
- Golden Globes time Spain: 3.00 pm
Why won’t there be a red carpet?
Although the infections by the coronavirus continue, we are aware that in Hollywood to carry out these events discard tests are carried out. Despite this, the controversy that the organization is going through has greater value at this time and to avoid statements or protests in bad taste, it has been decided to cancel the red carpet of the 2022 Golden Globes.
Golden Globes 2022 on TV?
With this situation, now we are all in doubt. In the first instance, NBC, in charge of transmitting the Golden Globes, said that it will not present the event live. However, through his social networks he will announce the winners of the 79th Golden Globes gala.
On the other hand, for years the TNT television network has covered the red carpet and the same awards live. The company has not expressed anything so far on the subject so it is expected to know the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 by TNT.
Where to see the winners of the Golden Globes?
What we are sure of is that we will be able to find out who will finally be the winners of the Golden Globe 2022, since it will be announced by the different official networks of the event to all the followers of this award. Here we leave you the verified accounts of the Golden Globes.
- Official Golden Globes Facebook: facebook.com/GoldenGlobes
- Official Golden Globes Twitter: twitter.com/goldenglobes
- Official Golden Globes Instagram: instagram.com/goldenglobes
- Official Golden Globes YouTube: youtube.com/user/GoldenGlobes
Who have been nominated for the Golden Globes?
Nominated Films
Best motion picture, drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King richard
- The power of the dog
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The lost daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best motion picture – Musical / Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, tick … Boom!
- West side story
Best actress in a motion picture – Musical / Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side story
Best actor in a motion picture – Musical / Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick … Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the heights
Best motion picture, animated
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My sunny maad
- Raya and the last dragon
Best motion picture, non-English language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
- Drive my car (Japan)
- The hand of God (Italy)
- A hero (France / Iran)
- Parallel mothers (Spain)
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side story
- Kristen Dunst, The power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Ben Affleck, The tender bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog
Best director, motion picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The power of the dog
- Maggie Gyllenhall, The lost daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay, motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The power of the dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t look up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best original score, motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat, The french dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Charm
- Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best original song, motion picture
- Be alive, king richard
- Two little caterpillars, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I am (singing my way home), Respect
- No time to die, No time to die
Nominated series
Best TV series, drama
- Lupine
- The morning show
- Pose
- Squid game
- Succession
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- Uzo Aduba, In treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
- Christine Baranski, The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale
- Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupine
Best TV series – Musical / Comedy
- The great
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Reservation dogs
- Ted lasso
Best actress in a TV series – Musical / Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor in a TV series – Musical / Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
- Martin Short, Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best limited series or TV movie
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: american crime story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The underground railroad
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The serpent
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- Billy Crudup, The morning show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The morning show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su, Squid game
What organization is in charge of celebrating the annual Golden Globes ceremony?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the entity behind the so-called Golden Globes.
