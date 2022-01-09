The 2022 Golden Globes are nowhere to be seen; However, there are some problems in Hollywood to the point that perhaps the first awards of the year, before the Oscars, will not take place. In this note we tell you everything that is happening in this industry. Also, when, at what time, where and who are nominated for the Golden Globe 2022.

The empty ballroom during the 78th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on February 28, 2021.

Why do you want to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes?

Everything would indicate that the problems with the passing of the months have worsened. The allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) received in early 2021 from the Los Angeles Times have been taken seriously by many cinema figures and fans.

The 2022 Golden Globes will announce their list of winners through their social networks.

Corruption, preferences for certain productions, the lack of inclusion of an African American among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the evasion of salary declarations has caused much mistrust about whether the 2022 Golden Globes are transparent when awarding the best Hollywood movies, series, actors and directors.

When are the 2022 Golden Globes?

The 2022 Golden Globes are scheduled to take place this Sunday, January 9 . Due to all the inconveniences and the new spread of the latest virus: omicron, the awards will be run without the public and even the media.

The Korean Netflix series was also nominated for the Critics Choice Awards on December 8, 2021.

What time will the Golden Globes gala start?

Here are the following times to see the 2022 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes Mexico hours: 8.00 pm

Golden Globes time United States: 6.00 pm

Golden Globes time Peru: 9.00 pm

Golden Globes Argentina time: 11.00 pm

Golden Globes Chile hours: 11.00 pm

Golden Globes Brazil hours: 11.00 pm

Golden Globes Bolivia schedule: 8.00 pm

Golden Globes Ecuador hours: 10.00 pm

Golden Globes time Spain: 3.00 pm

The power of the dog and Succession nominated for the Golden Globes 2022.

Why won’t there be a red carpet?

Although the infections by the coronavirus continue, we are aware that in Hollywood to carry out these events discard tests are carried out. Despite this, the controversy that the organization is going through has greater value at this time and to avoid statements or protests in bad taste, it has been decided to cancel the red carpet of the 2022 Golden Globes.

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, won best picture at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2022 on TV?

With this situation, now we are all in doubt. In the first instance, NBC, in charge of transmitting the Golden Globes, said that it will not present the event live. However, through his social networks he will announce the winners of the 79th Golden Globes gala.

Denis Villeneuve is nominated for best director for his film Dune.

On the other hand, for years the TNT television network has covered the red carpet and the same awards live. The company has not expressed anything so far on the subject so it is expected to know the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 by TNT.

Where to see the winners of the Golden Globes?

What we are sure of is that we will be able to find out who will finally be the winners of the Golden Globe 2022, since it will be announced by the different official networks of the event to all the followers of this award. Here we leave you the verified accounts of the Golden Globes.

Official Golden Globes Facebook: facebook.com/GoldenGlobes

Official Golden Globes Twitter: twitter.com/goldenglobes

Official Golden Globes Instagram: instagram.com/goldenglobes

Official Golden Globes YouTube: youtube.com/user/GoldenGlobes

Jamie Dornan in Belfast.

Who have been nominated for the Golden Globes?

Nominated Films

Best motion picture, drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The lost daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best motion picture – Musical / Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick … Boom!

West side story

Best actress in a motion picture – Musical / Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side story

Best actor in a motion picture – Musical / Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the heights

Best motion picture, animated

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best motion picture, non-English language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive my car (Japan)

The hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Parallel mothers (Spain)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side story

Kristen Dunst, The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The tender bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

Best director, motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhall, The lost daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Adam McKay, Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The french dispatch

Germaine Franco, Charm

Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best original song, motion picture

Be alive, king richard

Two little caterpillars, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I am (singing my way home), Respect

No time to die, No time to die

Nominated series

Best TV series, drama

Lupine

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Uzo Aduba, In treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show

Christine Baranski, The good fight

Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best TV series – Musical / Comedy

The great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation dogs

Ted lasso

Best actress in a TV series – Musical / Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series – Musical / Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: american crime story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The underground railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The serpent

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a TV role

Billy Crudup, The morning show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The morning show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid game

What organization is in charge of celebrating the annual Golden Globes ceremony?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the entity behind the so-called Golden Globes.