The 2022 Golden Globes, the ceremony that will reward the best of Hollywood television and cinema in 2021, already have all their nominees ready. Within the category for best drama film, films like The power of the dog with Benedict Cumberbatch, Belfast with Jamie Dornan and Dune with Timothée Chalamet sound like the closest that could win the gold statuette this Sunday, January 9.

With the gala closer than ever, in this note we review each of the films nominated for best drama film along with their protagonists, directors and synopsis.

Belfast

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, the author tells a semi-autobiographical account of little Buddy, who grows up in the context of the sociocultural manifestations of the 1960s in Northern Ireland.

It features the performances of Jamie Dornan, known for his role as Christian Gray, and Caitriona Balfe, from the Outlander series.

CODA

With the participation of Eugenio Derbez, who this time immerses himself in drama, CODA tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a family of deaf people.

The Mexican plays a peculiar music teacher while Emilia Jones plays a young woman who discovers her passion for music.

Dune

From talented filmmaker and director Denis Villeneuve, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famous novel Dune needs no introduction.

Led by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, this remake has long been called the closest and can be seen on HBO Max.

King richard

Will Smith is Richard Williams, the father and coach of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, whom he will have to turn into the next legends of the sport.

It is a new performance by Smith, who also threatens to win the Oscar accompanied by Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Tony Goldwyn.

The Power of the dog

Benedict Cumberbatch gives a masterful performance in The Power of the dog, a film that confronts Phil and George Burbank, totally opposite blood brothers.

An unwanted marriage will start a war where the effeminate Peter, Phil’s son, will be entangled in the middle.