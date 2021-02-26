As in every year, this 2021 could not miss the celebration of the Golden Globes. In its 78th edition, the organization of the event revealed at the beginning of February a list with all the nominations of the film and television industry. The awards will be held on Sunday 28 of the same month virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the announcement of great titles that will participate in the popular event, some netizens wonder where they will be able to see all the series and films that were selected.
Below, we provide all the details to know the medium in which the content of the list of nominees at the 2021 Golden Globes will be available.
Movie theater
- The father – in theaters
- Mank – Netflix
- Nomadland – April 2 theatrical release
- A promising young woman – released March 12 in theaters
- The Chicago 7 Trial – Netflix
- Borat, film film sequel – Amazon Prime Video
- Hamilton – Disney +
- Palm springs – Movistar +
- Music – Filmin
- The prom – Netflix
- America vs. Billie Holiday – April 1 theatrical release
- Fragments of a Woman – Netflix
- The Mother of Blues – Netflix
- Sound of metal – Amazon Prime Video
- The mauritanian – upcoming theatrical release
- French exit – not available
- Emma – Movistar +
- I care a lot – not available
- The incredible story of David Copperfield – Movistar +
- Hillbilly, a rural elegy – Netflix
- Big World News – Netflix
- Judas and the black Messiah – not available
- Small details – in cinemas
- On the rocks – Apple TV
- One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video
- The Croods: A New Era – In Theaters
- Onward – Disney +
- Beyond the Moon – Netflix
- Soul – Disney +
- Wolfwalkers – Apple TV
- Another Round – April 9 premiere in theaters
- La llorona – in cinemas
- Life Ahead – Netflix
- Minari: My Family Story – March 12th in theaters
- Between us – in cinemas
- Midnight Sky – Netflix
- Tenet – Movistar +
TV
- The crown – Netflix
- Lovecraft Territory – HBO
- The Mandalorian – Disney +
- Ozark – Netflix
- Ratched – Netflix
- Emily in Paris – Netflix
- The flight attendant – HBO
- The great – Rakuten TV
- Schitt’s creek – Movistar +
- Ted Lasso – Apple TV
- Normal people – Rakuten TV
- Lady’s Gambit – Netflix
- Small Ax – Movistar +
- The Undoing – HBO
- Unorthodox – Netflix
- Mrs. America – HBO
- Your honor – Movistar +, Fubo TV
- Comey’s law – Movistar +
- The woodpecker – Movistar +, Fubo TV
- The Undeniable Truth – HBO
- Killing Eve – HBO
- Better call Saul – Netflix, Movistar +, Fubo TV
- Hunters – Amazon Prime Video
- Perry Mason – HBO
- Black monday – Movistar +, Fubo TV
- Ramy – Rakuten TV
