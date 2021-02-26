As in every year, this 2021 could not miss the celebration of the Golden Globes. In its 78th edition, the organization of the event revealed at the beginning of February a list with all the nominations of the film and television industry. The awards will be held on Sunday 28 of the same month virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the announcement of great titles that will participate in the popular event, some netizens wonder where they will be able to see all the series and films that were selected.

Below, we provide all the details to know the medium in which the content of the list of nominees at the 2021 Golden Globes will be available.

Movie theater

The father – in theaters

Mank – Netflix

Nomadland – April 2 theatrical release

A promising young woman – released March 12 in theaters

The Chicago 7 Trial – Netflix

Borat, film film sequel – Amazon Prime Video

Hamilton – Disney +

Palm springs – Movistar +

Music – Filmin

The prom – Netflix

America vs. Billie Holiday – April 1 theatrical release

Fragments of a Woman – Netflix

The Mother of Blues – Netflix

Sound of metal – Amazon Prime Video

The mauritanian – upcoming theatrical release

French exit – not available

Emma – Movistar +

I care a lot – not available

The incredible story of David Copperfield – Movistar +

Hillbilly, a rural elegy – Netflix

Big World News – Netflix

Judas and the black Messiah – not available

Small details – in cinemas

On the rocks – Apple TV

One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video

The Croods: A New Era – In Theaters

Onward – Disney +

Beyond the Moon – Netflix

Soul – Disney +

Wolfwalkers – Apple TV

Another Round – April 9 premiere in theaters

La llorona – in cinemas

Life Ahead – Netflix

Minari: My Family Story – March 12th in theaters

Between us – in cinemas

Midnight Sky – Netflix

Tenet – Movistar +

TV

The crown – Netflix

Lovecraft Territory – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney +

Ozark – Netflix

Ratched – Netflix

Emily in Paris – Netflix

The flight attendant – HBO

The great – Rakuten TV

Schitt’s creek – Movistar +

Ted Lasso – Apple TV

Normal people – Rakuten TV

Lady’s Gambit – Netflix

Small Ax – Movistar +

The Undoing – HBO

Unorthodox – Netflix

Mrs. America – HBO

Your honor – Movistar +, Fubo TV

Comey’s law – Movistar +

The woodpecker – Movistar +, Fubo TV

The Undeniable Truth – HBO

Killing Eve – HBO

Better call Saul – Netflix, Movistar +, Fubo TV

Hunters – Amazon Prime Video

Perry Mason – HBO

Black monday – Movistar +, Fubo TV

Ramy – Rakuten TV