As in every year, this 2021 could not miss the celebration of the Golden Globes. In its 78th edition, the event revealed last Wednesday a list with all the nominations for the film and television industry, which will be held next Sunday, February 28, virtually due to the pandemic.

Despite the great titles that will participate to be the winners of some categories, there are others that were not nominated, which has caused annoyance from many fans on social networks.

Below, we show you all the productions that were forgotten at the 2021 Golden Globes, according to fans.

Movie theater

I’m not here anymore – Netflix

Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms – Netflix

Malcolm and Marie – Netflix

Tenet – Warner Bros

Minari – A24

Series

The boys – Sony Pictures / Amazon Studios

Better call Saul – Netflix

I could destroy you – HBO

What We Do in the Shadows – HBO

Venom – HBO

Devs – Hulu

2021 Golden Globes make history with first nomination of three female directors

Regina King, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao achieve an important nomination at the Golden Globes Photo: composition / APF / EFE

For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, three women were included in the category of best director, a group that has been composed mainly of men in recent years.

Chloé zhao by Nomadland, Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman and Regina king for One Night in Miami they became the filmmakers considered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2021 edition of the gala.

According to Variety, the organization had only nominated five women in its 77 years of creation. Barbara Streisand (Yentl, 1984 and The prince of tides, 1991), Jane Campion (The piano, 1994), Sofia Coppola (Lost in translation, 2004), Kathryn Bigelow (The hurt locker, 2010 and Zero dark thirty, 2013) and Ava DuVernay (Selma, 2015) were the only ones to achieve this recognition.