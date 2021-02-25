This Sunday 28 will take place the 78th edition of the Golden Globes, an evening in which the best of cinema and television are awarded, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English) .

This award is extremely important within the industry because it provides a clearer picture of the film productions that could win an Oscar in April 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be totally virtual. Guest presenters will introduce nominees from their residences. Likewise, the winners will receive their prize in the comfort of their home.

When will the 2021 Golden Globes be?

The delivery of the 2021 Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, February 28 and will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, each in different cities. While the former Parks and recreation star will be live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the former Saturday Night Live writer will broadcast from the Rainbow Room in New York.

How and where to see the 2021 Golden Globes

The awards will be broadcast on the NBC signal and the TNT Go platform. Likewise, the red carpet, which takes place an hour before the main ceremony, will be televised by TNT Latin America.

Schedule to see the 2021 Golden Globes in Peru

In Peru, the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet will begin at 7:00 pm and the awards ceremony will begin one hour later, that is, at 8:00 pm

Schedule of the 2021 Golden Globes in the rest of the countries

The schedules to tune into the Golden Globes according to each country are the following:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

United States 8.00 pm

The red carpet will be broadcast one hour before the award ceremony.

List of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes

Unlike the Oscars and Emmy, the Golden Globes reward the best of the film and television industry.

Movie theater

Best Picture: Drama

The father

Mank

Nomadland

A promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat subsequent moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm springs

Music

The prom.

Best Actress: Drama

Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Frances McDormand by Nomadland

Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues.

Best Actor: Drama

Riz Ahmed for The sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Gary Oldman by Mank

Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian.

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova for Borat subsequent moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer by French exit

Anya Taylor-Joy by Emma

Kate Hudson for Music

Rosamund Pike for I care a lot.

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen by Borat subsequent moviefilm

James Corden for The prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda by Hamilton

Dev Patel for The personal history of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg for Palm Springs.

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close by Hillbilly elegy

Olivia Colman for The Father

Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried by Mank

Helena Zengel for News from the great world.

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen for The Chicago 7 Trial

Daniel Kaluuya by Judas and the black Messiah

Jared Leto for The little things

Bill Murray for On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. for One night in Miami.

Best direction

Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman

David Fincher by Mank

Chloe Zhao by Nomadland

Regina King for One night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial.

Best screenplay

A promising young woman

Mank

The Chicago 7 trial

The father

Nomadland.

Best animated film

The Croods: A New Era

Onward

Beyond the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers.

Best foreign film

Another round (Denmark)

La llorona (France, Guatemala)

The life ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of us (France, USA).

Best soundtrack

Midnight sky

Tenet

News from the big world

Mank

Soul.

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” by Judas and the black Messiah

‘Hear My Voice’ from The Chicago 7 Trial

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The life ahead

“Speak Now” by One night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” from the United States against Billie Holiday.

TV

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The flight attendant

The great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso.

Best Series: Drama

The crown

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched.

Best Actress: Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett by Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones by Normal people

Shira Haas by Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman for The undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit.

Best Actor: Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Bryan Cranston for Your honor

Jeff Daniels for The comedy rule

Hugh Grant for The undoing

Ethan Hawke, The good lord bird

Mark Ruffalo for I know this much is true.

Best Actress: Drama

Emma Corrin for The crown

Olivia Colman for The crown

Jodie Comer by Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozark

Sarah Paulson for Ratched.

Best Actor: Drama

Jason Bateman by Ozark

Josh O’Connor for The crown

Bob Odenkirk for Better call Saul

Al Pacino by Hunters

Matthew Rhys by Perry Mason.

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins by Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco by The flight attendant

Elle Fanning by The great

Jane Levy by Zoey’s extraordinary playlist

Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek.

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle by Black monday

Nicholas Hoult for The great

Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef by Ramy.

Best Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson for The crown

Helena Bonham Carter for The crown

Julia Garner by Ozark

Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon by Ratched.

Best Supporting Actor

John Boyega by Small ax

Brendan Gleeson for The comedy rule

Dan Levy by Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons for Hollywood

Donald Sutherland for The undoing.

Carol Burnett Award

Cecil B. DeMille Award