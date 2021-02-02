The time has come to know the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The ceremony celebrates its 78th anniversary this year with a virtual event hosted for the fourth time by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

With a different edition for the COVID-19 pandemic, fans, critics and members of the industry will see which performers and productions have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

When will be the announcement of nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?

According to the official website of the organization, Wednesday, February 3 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) and 5:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) in the United States, the full list of nominees will be made public.

Schedule to see the nominees for the Golden Globes 2021 in Peru and Latin America

Colombia: 8.00 am

Peru: 8.00 am

Chile: 10:00 AM

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

How to see the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?

As it happened in recent years, the ad will be visible through the official website of the awards, Goldenglobes.com, as well as on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

The favorites for the 2021 Golden Globes

One of the winners will be Jane Fonda, an actress who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Honorary Award for a stable career in more than six decades.

Who is expected a large part of nominations are for Netflix productions. The Crown, Ozark, Lady’s Gambit, The Bridgertons and Ratched, are the calling cards of streaming. For its part, HBO arrives at the gala with We are who we are and Lovecraft country, while Disney + could make its entrance to the event with the successful The Mandalorian.