The 2021 Golden Globes will celebrate its 78th edition on February 28, Unlike other years, the event will be completely virtual due to the pandemic, and will be hosted again by Tina fey Y Amy poehler.
Next, we share with you all the nominations distributed according to the films and series that will seek the award at the ceremony on February 28.
Golden globes – full list of nominees
Movie theater
Best Picture: Drama
- The father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- A promising young woman
- The Chicago 7 trial.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Palm springs
- Music
- The Prom.
Best Actress: Drama
- Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
- Frances McDormand by Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman
- Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues.
Best Actor: Drama
- Riz Ahmed for The sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues
- Anthony Hopkins for The Father
- Gary Oldman by Mank
- Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian.
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit
- Anya Taylor-Joy by Emma
- Kate Hudson for Music
- Rosamund Pike for I care a lot.
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen by Borat subsequent moviefilm
- James Corden for The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda by Hamilton
- Dev Patel for The personal history of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg for Palm springs.
Best Supporting Actress
- Glenn Close by Hillbilly elegy
- Olivia Colman for The Father
- Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried by Mank
- Helena Zengel for News from the great world.
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen for The Chicago 7 Trial
- Daniel Kaluuya by Judas and the black Messiah
- Jared Leto for The little things
- Bill Murray for On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. for One night in Miam ‘.
Best direction
- Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher by Mank
- Chloe Zhao by Nomadland
- Regina King for One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial.
Best screenplay
- A promising young woman
- Mank
- The Chicago 7 trial
- The father
- Nomadland.
Best animated film
- The Croods: A New Era
- Onward
- Beyond the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Best foreign film
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La llorona (France, Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two fo Us (France, USA).
Best soundtrack
- Midnight sky
- Tenet
- News from the big world
- Mank
- Soul.
Best Original Song
- “Fight for You” by Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice” from The Chicago 7 Trial
- “Io Sì (Seen)” by The Life Ahead
- One Night in Miami’s “Speak Now”
- “Tigress & Tweed” from the United States against Billie Holiday.
TV
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s creek
- Ted Lasso.
Best Series: Drama
- The crown
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched.
Best Actress: Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett by Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones by Normal people
- Shira Haas by Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman for The undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit.
Best Actor: Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston for Your honor
- Jeff Daniels for The comedy rule
- Hugh Grant for The undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The good lord bird
- Mark Ruffalo for I know this nuch is true.
Best Actress: Drama
- Emma Corrin for The Crown
- Olivia Colman for The Crown
- Jodie Comer by Killing Eve
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Sarah Paulson for Ratched.
Best Actor: Drama
- Jason Bateman by Ozark
- Josh O’Connor for The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk for Better call Saul
- Al Pacino by Hunters
- Matthew Rhys by Perry Mason.
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins by Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco by The flight attendant
- Elle Fanning by The great
- Jane Levy by Zoey’s extraordinary playlist
- Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s creek.
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle by Black monday
- Nicholas Hoult for The great
- Eugene Levy for Schitt’s creek
- Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef by Ramy.
Best Supporting Actress
- Gillian Anderson for The crown
- Helena Bonham Carter for The crown
- Julia Garner by Ozark
- Annie Murphy for Schitt’s creek
- Cynthia Nixon by Ratched.
Best Supporting Actor
- John Boyega by Small ax
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comedy Rule
- Dan Levy for Schitt’s creek
- Jim Parsons for Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland for The undoing.
Carol Burnett Award
Cecil B. DeMille Award
