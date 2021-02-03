On February 28, the Golden Globe 2021 will be held, but the announcement of the films and television series that will participate is already giving something to talk about on social networks. Borat 2, Nomadland, Lady’s Gambit, Ozark and The crown are some of the favorites, but not all of the nominees were equally well received.

Nominees embroiled in scandals and little recognized

In the Best Actor category, James Corden (The prom) leads the list of the most criticized contestants. This is because his gay character was reproached for presenting all kinds of stereotypes that do not represent the LGBT community. “Homophobic and offensive” were some qualifiers of his work in the popular series.

Other nominations that provoked heated debates were: Jared Leto in The little things for his histrionic work, Bill Murray in On the rocks where he meets Sofia Coppola, and Kate Hudson in Music.

Drama and comedy series in the eye of the storm

In the television categories, Ratched and Territory Lovecraft’s nominations for Best Drama Series were some of the most discussed. Emily in Paris and The flight attendant also created controversy for joining the race to be crowned Best Comedy Series.

As for the miniseries, there was no shortage of complaints for The Undoing, the HBO title that introduces us to a successful and respected therapist about to publish her first book. When he least expects it, his life takes a radical change before the launch of his work.

The great forgotten of the night

In addition to controversies for inclusion, we have controversies for the great forgotten ones of the night: What we do in the shadows and It could destroy you.

Is Golden Globes so white back?

As if the absence of Could Destroy You was not enough, several films with people of African descent were ignored in the main categories: The Mother of the Blues, One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah and Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms, the latter being completely ignored for the awards.