Another year, another awards season. However, unlike previous editions, Hollywood will have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic this time, which generates some uncertainty in how the gala will unfold.

The first to change was the date of the ceremony. Usually, the Golden Globes are held in early January, but the organization decided to postpone the date until February 28.

Changes to the 2021 Golden Globes

About driving, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler they will once again be responsible for directing the gala. Both have already held this position three times: 2013, 2014 and 2015.

When going through a pandemic, the production partnered with Feeding America so that, throughout the night, they share with viewers information about the efforts it has made in relation to the health crisis.

Time and where to see the 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes will be broadcast live via NBC (In the United States) on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. In the case of Peru and Latin America, the transmission will be through TNT.

Next, the list with the hours to see the awards by country:

United States: 8.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Will there be presenters at the 2021 Golden Globes?

Entertainment Weekly shared the list of actors and actresses who have been invited to announce the nominees and winners. Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger are part of the first confirmed group.

Kevin Bacon, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, Kenan Thompson, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek, and Jamie Lee Curtis have also been included.

Will there be a red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes?

Yes. NBC and E! Entertainment will present Live From E !: Countdown to the Golden Globes from 1.00 pm (United States time), a segment that will receive the actors and actresses invited to the gala.

At 4:00 pm, via E !, Giuliana Rancic and Karamo Brown will host the show and interview the nominees from the Beverly Hilton.