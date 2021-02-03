Find out about all the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The ceremony will celebrate its 78th edition with a virtual event, due to the health emergency, which will be conducted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Critics and industry members will know which actors and productions have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the prized accolade.
Golden globes – full list of nominees
Movie theater
Best Picture: Drama
- The father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- A promising young woman
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Actress: Drama
- Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
- Frances McDormand by Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman
- Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues
Best Actor: Drama
- Riz Ahmed for The sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues
- Anthony Hopkins for The Father
- Gary Oldman by Mank
- Tahar Rahim by The Mauritanian
Best direction
- Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher by Mank
- Chloe Zhao by Nomadland
- Regina King for One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial
Best Series: Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted lasso
Best Actress: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett by Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones by Normal people
- Shira Haas by Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman for The undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit
Best Actress: Drama
- Emma Corrin for The Crown
- Olivia Colman for The Crown
- Jodie Comer by Killing Eve
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Sarah Paulson by Ratched
Best Actor: Drama
- Jason Bateman by Ozark
- Josh O’Connor for The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk for Better call Saul
- Al Pacino by Hunters
- Matthew Rhys by Perry Mason
When will be the announcement of nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?
According to the official website of the organization, on Wednesday, February 3 at 8:00 am (Eastern Time) and 5:00 am (Pacific Time) in the United States, the complete list of nominees will be made public.
Schedule to see the nominees for the Golden Globes 2021 in Peru and Latin America
- Colombia: 8.00 am
- Peru: 8.00 am
- Chile: 10:00 AM
- Argentina: 10:00 AM
- Bolivia: 9:00 AM
- Venezuela: 9:00 AM
- Mexico: 7:00 AM
How to see the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?
As it happened in recent years, the ad will be visible through the official website of the awards, Goldenglobes.com, as well as on the Facebook page of the Golden Globes.
