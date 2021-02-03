Find out about all the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The ceremony will celebrate its 78th edition with a virtual event, due to the health emergency, which will be conducted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Critics and industry members will know which actors and productions have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the prized accolade.

Golden globes – full list of nominees

Movie theater

Best Picture: Drama

The father

Mank

Nomadland

A promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Actress: Drama

Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Frances McDormand by Nomadland

Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues

Best Actor: Drama

Riz Ahmed for The sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Gary Oldman by Mank

Tahar Rahim by The Mauritanian

Best direction

Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman

David Fincher by Mank

Chloe Zhao by Nomadland

Regina King for One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial

Best Series: Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted lasso

Best Actress: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett by Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones by Normal people

Shira Haas by Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman for The undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit

Best Actress: Drama

Emma Corrin for The Crown

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Jodie Comer by Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozark

Sarah Paulson by Ratched

Best Actor: Drama

Jason Bateman by Ozark

Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Bob Odenkirk for Better call Saul

Al Pacino by Hunters

Matthew Rhys by Perry Mason

When will be the announcement of nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?

According to the official website of the organization, on Wednesday, February 3 at 8:00 am (Eastern Time) and 5:00 am (Pacific Time) in the United States, the complete list of nominees will be made public.

Schedule to see the nominees for the Golden Globes 2021 in Peru and Latin America

Colombia: 8.00 am

Peru: 8.00 am

Chile: 10:00 AM

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

How to see the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globes 2021?

As it happened in recent years, the ad will be visible through the official website of the awards, Goldenglobes.com, as well as on the Facebook page of the Golden Globes.