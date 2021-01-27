Jane fonda, one of the iconic Hollywood actresses, will receive an honorary award for her career at the next edition of the Golden Globes.

He Honorary Award Cecil B. DeMille highlights the professional work of the artist during most of her life. In that sense, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) decided to recognize her.

“For more than five decades, the breadth of Fonda’s work has been based on her relentless activism, using her platform to address various social issues, many of them essential to address in our time,” he said. Ali sair, president of HFPA, in a press release.

“His undeniable talent has earned him the highest level of recognition and, while his professional life has taken many turns, his unwavering commitment to bringing about change has remained,” he added.

The also social activist was nominated for the best actress contest for the film Youth in 2016. It was the last time her name appeared at the gala.

The Golden Globes awards are scheduled to be held on February 28 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The organization had to delay the date of the ceremony due to the health crisis. Initially it was to be held on February 3.

Golden Globes post about Jane Fonda. Photo: capture / Instagram

