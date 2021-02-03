The last edition of the 2021 Golden Globes announced the list of nominees who will compete on February 28. Lady’s Gambit, Ozark and The Crown are some of the favorite series to succeed at the ceremony, but fans noticed one big absence: Better call Saul, the Breaking bad spin-off that has five seasons on its shoulders.

Since its premiere in 2015, the show has enjoyed support from critics and viewers. However, this would not have been enough for the level of competition or the dubious choice of certain nominees: Emily in Paris Y Ratched, both harshly criticized on social media.

Emily in Paris got 63% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and was the victim of specialized criticism, especially the French one. The specialists expressed their disagreement with the image that the series showed of its capital city, the stereotypes and clichés about the French.

Ratched had no better luck getting 63% on RT. By consensus, “it’s undeniably elegant, but the lewd plot holes and cartoonish characterizations undermine its superb production and committed performances.”

Unlike both, the fifth season of Better call Saul scored 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s a darkly funny and vividly performed masterclass in tragedy,” was the critical consensus that contrasts with the absence of the title in the Best Drama Series category.

The consolation prize of his followers resides in the protagonist, Bob odenkirk, who will compete for Best Actor. A superb, electrifying and moving performance that raised the bar for Better call Saul even further in season five.

Better call Saul – official synopsis

The series is set six years before Breaking bad. It tells the story of James ‘Jimmy’ McGuill before assuming his identity as Saul Goodman, a corrupt lawyer with a politically incorrect humor linked to the criminal world.