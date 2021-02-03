This Wednesday, February 3, the nomination ceremony for the 2021 Golden Globes was held, an event organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

With Netflix, HBO, Disney + and more waiting for their respective nominations, who has seen their work recognized is the actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

The interpreter who achieved international fame in 2020 thanks to Netflix made an important leap in her career when she was nominated at the 2021 Golden Globes in the category of best actress in a limited series for Gambit de dama and best actress in a comedy film or musical by Emma.

The first category is shared with Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Shira Haas by Unorthodox, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing. As for the second, Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated along with Rosamund Pike (I care a lot), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit), Kate Hudson (Music) and Maria Bakalova (Borat).

Anya Taylor-Joy in Lady’s Gambit

The hit Netflix series, seen by more than 60 million streaming users, led us to meet Beth Harmon, a woman with a great talent for chess. As you deal with your personal issues, including childhood trauma caused by her mother’s death, her addiction to painkillers, and her alcoholism, she only seeks one thing: to be the best chess player in the world.

When will the 2021 Golden Globes be?

Although no further details of the gala have been given, it was reported that the next February 28 will be held the awards ceremony . Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be the drivers.