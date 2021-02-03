The 78th edition of the Golden Globes has the attention of social networks now that all the titles that will compete at the gala have been revealed. After a year of maximum uncertainty with the rooms practically closed, Netflix has prevailed after grabbing a total of 42 nominations: 22 for movies and 20 for series.

Next, we share with you all the nominations distributed according to the films and series that will seek the award at the ceremony on February 28.

Golden Globes Nominations: Movies

Mank

– Best Dramatic Film

– Best Director: David Fincher

– Best Screenplay: Jack Fincher

Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie: Gary Oldman

– Best Supporting Actress: Amanda Seyfried

– Best Soundtrack: Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

The Chicago 7 trial:

– Best Dramatic Film

– Best Director: Aaron Sorkin

– Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin

– Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Barón Cohen

– Best song: ‘Hear my voice’

Hillbilly, a country elegy:

– Best Supporting Actress: Gleen Close

Midnight sky:

– Best Soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat

The mother of blues:

Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie: Chadwick Boseman

– Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Viola Davis

The prom:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: James Corden

The life ahead

– Best Foreign Language Film

– Best song: ‘Io Si’

Fragments of a woman:

– Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Vanessa Kirby

Beyond the moon:

– Best Animated Film

Golden Globes nominations: series

The crown:

– Best Drama Series

– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman

– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson

– Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Helena Bonham-Carter

Ozark:

– Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Laura Linney

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman

– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner

Ratched:

– Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Paulson

– Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Cynthia Nixon

Emily in Paris:

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series: Lily Collins

Lady’s Gambit:

– Best miniseries

– Best Actress in a Miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy

Unorthodox

– Best miniseries

– Best Actress in a Miniseries: Shira Haas

Better call saul

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk