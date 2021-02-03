The 78th edition of the Golden Globes has the attention of social networks now that all the titles that will compete at the gala have been revealed. After a year of maximum uncertainty with the rooms practically closed, Netflix has prevailed after grabbing a total of 42 nominations: 22 for movies and 20 for series.
Next, we share with you all the nominations distributed according to the films and series that will seek the award at the ceremony on February 28.
Golden Globes Nominations: Movies
Mank
– Best Dramatic Film
– Best Director: David Fincher
– Best Screenplay: Jack Fincher
Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie: Gary Oldman
– Best Supporting Actress: Amanda Seyfried
– Best Soundtrack: Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
The Chicago 7 trial:
– Best Dramatic Film
– Best Director: Aaron Sorkin
– Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin
– Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Barón Cohen
– Best song: ‘Hear my voice’
Hillbilly, a country elegy:
– Best Supporting Actress: Gleen Close
Midnight sky:
– Best Soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat
The mother of blues:
Best Actor in a Dramatic Movie: Chadwick Boseman
– Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Viola Davis
The prom:
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: James Corden
The life ahead
– Best Foreign Language Film
– Best song: ‘Io Si’
Fragments of a woman:
– Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Vanessa Kirby
Beyond the moon:
– Best Animated Film
Golden Globes nominations: series
The crown:
– Best Drama Series
– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman
– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson
– Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Helena Bonham-Carter
Ozark:
– Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Laura Linney
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman
– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner
Ratched:
– Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Paulson
– Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Cynthia Nixon
Emily in Paris:
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series: Lily Collins
Lady’s Gambit:
– Best miniseries
– Best Actress in a Miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy
Unorthodox
– Best miniseries
– Best Actress in a Miniseries: Shira Haas
Better call saul
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk
Movies and series, latest news:
.