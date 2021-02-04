Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognized by being nominated for the first time for the Golden Globe 2021 for her role in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The appointment took place five months after his death.

The artist was considered in the category of best actor in a drama movie on February 3, the date on which the various nominations for the event were made public. Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Tahar Rahim, and Gary Oldman were also included in the same group.

The film starring the celebrity, whose name in Spanish is La madre del blues, also featured Viola Davis, Glynn Turman and Colman Domingo. In addition, it was the last production in which Chadwick Boseman participated before his death.

The film was released at the end of 2020 exclusively in cinemas and then Netflix acquired the rights to its distribution. It is currently available on the platform worldwide.

The Marvel star was acclaimed by critics for his outstanding portrayal of Levee, a talented trumpeter who is part of the protagonist’s band.

Chadwick Boseman: the cause of his death

The interpreter of ‘Black Panther’ lost his life on August 28, 2020 due to the ravages of colorectal cancer he suffered.

Chadwick boseman, who was 42 years old at the time of his death, kept his diagnosis away from the cameras and continued to work despite receiving strong treatments to combat the disease.

In the statement released by his representatives, it was indicated that the actor died surrounded by his wife and close relatives.

