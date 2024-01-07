The 81st delivery of the Golden Globe Awards It will take place this Sunday, January 7. This large-scale event will recognize the best in film and television; In addition, like every year, the red carpet will be held, along which the great stars of international entertainment will parade. In this note, we tell you more details about the arrival of the artists to this important gala that can be seen from various parts of the world.

What time to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

Mexico: 7.00 pm

El Salvador: 7.00 pm

Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday, January 8).

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

This year, the entire red carpet and events of the 2024 Golden Globes can be tuned in to the TNT signal. Here we tell you how you can watch the award ceremony from TV.

Movistar TV : channel 102 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

: channel 102 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD) Claro TV : channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

: channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD) DirecTV: channel 502 (SD) and 1052 (HD).

