The list of nominees for the awards cinema and television, the Golden Globe Awards, surprised more than one. From 'Barbie', from Greta Gerwiguntil 'Oppenheimer' by Christopher Nolan Various films are among the candidates. Find out who are the artists who can win a golden globe.

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards are the most important awards in the world. cinema and television of the United States. In addition, they represent distinctions awarded by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with the purpose of recognizing the outstanding work of professionals in that industry, both nationally and internationally.

What is the list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards?

This list has surprised many this morning, as we can finally find out the films and celebrities considered to win this award. Here we have made a precise list of all the nominated artists:

Best dramatic film

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Oppenheimer'

'The area of ​​interest'

'The Flower Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'.

Best movie, musical or comedy

'Air'

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Poor Things'.

Best film director

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Celine Song, for 'Past Lives'

Christopher Nolan, for 'Oppenheimer'

Greta Gerwig, for 'Barbie'

Martin Scorsese, for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Yorgos Lanthimos, for 'Poor Things'.

Best movie script

'Anatomy of a Fall', by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

'Barbie, by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'The Flower Moon Killers', by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan

'Poor Things, by Tony McNamara

'Past Lives', by Celine Canción

Best actress in a dramatic film

Lily Gladstone, for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro'

Sandra Hüller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Annette Bening, 'Nyad'

Greta Lee, for 'Past Lives'

Cailee Spaeny, for 'Priscilla'

Best actor in a dramatic film

Andrew Scott, for 'All of Us Strangers'

Barry Keoghan, for 'Saltburn'

Bradley Cooper, for 'Master'

Cillian Murphy, for 'Oppenheimer'

Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin'

Leonardo DiCaprio, for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film

Alma Pöysti, for 'Fallen Leaves'

Emma Stone, for 'Poor Things'

Fantasia Barrino, for 'The Color Purple'

Jennifer Lawrence, for 'No Hard feelings'

Margot Robbie, for 'Barbie'

Natalie Portman, for 'May December'

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film

Jeffrey Wright, for 'American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, for 'Beau Is Afraid'

Matt Damon, for 'Air'

Nicolas Cage, for 'Dream Scenario'

Paul Giamatti, for 'The Holdovers'

Timothée Chalamet, for 'Wonka'.

'Wonka' stars Timothée Chalamet. Photo: Warner Bros.

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Emily Blunt, for 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks, for 'The Color Purple'

Jodie Foster, for 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore, for 'May December'

Rosamund Pike, for 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, for 'The Holdovers'

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Charles Melton, for 'May December'

Mark Ruffalo, for 'Poor Things'

Willem Dafoe, for 'Poor Things'

Robert DeNiro, for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr., for 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling, for 'Barbie'

Best Drama Television Series

Netflix's 'The Crown'

'The Diplomat', from Netflix

'The Last of Us', from HBO

'The Morning Show', from Apple TV+

HBO's 'Succession'

'1923', from Paramount+.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

ABC's 'Abbott Elementary'

HBO's 'Barry'

'Jury Duty', from Amazon Freevee

'Only Murders in the Building', from Hulu

'Ted Lasso', from Apple TV+

'The Bear', from FX.

Best Actor in a Television Drama Series

Brian Cox, for 'Succession'

Dominic West, for 'The Crown'

Jeremy Strong, for 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin, for 'Succession'

Gary Oldman, for 'Slow Horses'

Pedro Pascal, for 'The Last of Us'.

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, for 'The Last of Us'

Emma Stone, for 'The Curse'

Helen Mirren, for '1923'

Imelda Staunton, for 'The Crown'

Keri Russell, for 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook, for 'Succession'.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Ayo Edebiri, for 'The Bear'

Elle Fanning, for 'The Great'

Natasha Lyonne, for 'Poker Face'

Quinta Brunson, for 'Abbott Elementary'

Rachel Brosnahan, for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Selena Gomez, for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Bill Hader, for 'Barry'

Jason Segel, for 'Shrink'

Jason Sudeikis, for Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White, for 'The Bear'

Martin Shor, for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Steve Martin, for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Best Television Supporting Actor

Alan Ruck, for 'Succession'

Alexander Skarsgård, for 'Succession'

Billy Crudup, for 'The Morning Show'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, for 'The Bear'

James Marsden, for 'Jury Duty'

Matthew Macfadyen, for 'Succession'.

Best Television Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, for 'The Crown'

Abby Elliott, for 'The Bear'

Christina Ricci, for 'Yellowjackets'

J. Smith-Cameron, for 'Succession'

Meryl Streep, for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hannah Waddingham, for 'Ted Lasso'.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

'Beef'

'Travel companions'

'Daisy Jones and the Six'

'Fargo'

'Chemistry lessons'

'All the light we cannot see'.

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

David Oyelowo, for 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Jon Hamm, for 'Fargo'

Matt Bomer, for 'Travel Companions'

Sam Claflin, for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Steven Yeun, for 'Beef'

Woody Harrelson, for 'White House Plumbers'.

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, for 'Beef'

Brie Larson, for 'Chemistry Lessons'

Elizabeth Olsen, for 'Love and Death'

Juno Temple, for 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz, for 'Dead Ringers'

Riley Keough, for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'.

Best Original Motion Picture Score

Daniel Pemberton, for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Jerskin Fendrix, for 'Poor Things'

Joe Hisaishi, for 'The Boy and the Heron'

Ludwig Göransson, for 'Oppenheimer'

Mica Lev, for 'The Zone of Interest'

Robbie Robertson, for 'The Flower Moon Killers'.

Best foreign language film

'Anatomy of a fall' — France

'Fallen leaves' — Finland

'Io Capitano' — Italy

'Past Lives' — United States

'The snow society' — Spain

'The area of ​​interest' — United Kingdom.

Best Original Motion Picture Song

'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas for 'Barbie'

'Dance the Night' by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'I'm Just Ken' by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for 'Barbie'

'Addicted to Romance' by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for 'She Came to Me'

'Peaches' by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

'Road to Freedom' by Lenny Kravitz for 'Rustin'.

Best animated film