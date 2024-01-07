Golden Globe | Anatomy of Falling beat Kaurismäki Kuolleet lehtet

The Finnish director's new film competed in the best non-English language film category.

Supervisor Aki Kaurismäki movie Dead leaves did not win an award at the Golden Globe Awards. Won the award in the Best Non-English Language Film category Anatomy of a Fall or Anatomy of a Fall. The other candidates were Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow and The Zone of Interest.

The gala will take place on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time in Los Angeles.

Alma Pöysti is also nominated for her role in Kaurismäki's film for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films.

Kaurismäki's Dead Leaves won the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May. This recognition is considered the triple prize of Cannes.

In addition, Kuolleet lehtet has been selected as Finland's candidate to compete for the Oscar for best international film. The final five candidates for the category will be announced in January.

