Golden Globe | Alma Pöysti arrived on the red carpet of the awards gala

January 7, 2024
Finnish actors are excited about the success of the film Dead Leaves at the Golden Globe gala.

Actor Alma Pöysti is currently representing the film and TV industry at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The actor arrived a moment ago on the red carpet of the gala to be photographed by the media.

Alma Pöyst's red dress is a Finnish designer Anne-Mari Pahkala handwriting. According to the designer, the outfit was inspired by the jagged, reduced Kaurismäki world of Dead Leaves.

Above the table is also a unique bronze leaf ornament belonging to Kaleva Jewelry's Snow Flower series. Picture: Michael Tran / Magazine photo

Picture: Michael Tran / Magazine photo

“The silhouette of the outfit plays with the design elements of costume history: the Watteau pleats known from the Rococo era, combined with the modern freedom that the pockets on the front proclaim. The red color of the outfit, made of luxurious Shantung silk, was born from the recurring red color in the film,” says Pahkala in the press release.

A unique bronze leaf ornament from Kaleva Jewelry's Snow Flower series will also be seen above the table at the gala.

Aki Kaurismäki guided by Dead leaves is nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Pöysti, on the other hand, is nominated for best actress in a musical and comedy series together Emma Stone's, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie's and Natalie Portman with.

