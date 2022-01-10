They were assigned on the night of Sunday 9 January 2022 i Golden Globe, the fundamental film and television awards for the Oscar race. For the first time in the history of the award, the awards ceremony took place in a decidedly reduced way due (in addition to COVID) to the allegations of corruption, racism and misogyny that have engulfed the Hollywood Foreign Press.

No red carpet, no presenters, no audiences, and even no televised broadcast after NBC chose not to air it.

Below, all the 2022 Golden Globe winners:

Awards for cinema

Best Drama Film

Belfast , directed by Kenneth Branagh

, directed by Kenneth Branagh The signs of the heart ( TAIL ), directed by Sian Heder

( ), directed by Sian Heder Dunes , directed by Denis Villeneuve

, directed by Denis Villeneuve A winning family – King Richard ( King Richard ), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

( ), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog), directed by Jane Campion

Best Musical or Comedy Film

Cyrano , directed by Joe Wright

, directed by Joe Wright Don’t Look Up , directed by Adam McKay

, directed by Adam McKay Licorice Pizza , directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! , directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog )

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – About the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog )

( ) Will Smith- A winning family – King Richard ( King Richard )

Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes ( The Eyes of Tammy Faye )

( ) Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman – About the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo Dicaprio- Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella ( Cruella )

( ) Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The bar of high hopes ( The Tender Bar )

( ) Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart ( TAIL )

( ) Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog )

( ) Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard ( King Richard )

( ) Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing (Passing)

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny ( Hytti nro 6 ), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

( ), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland) Drive My Car ( Doraibu mai kā ) , directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

, directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan) It was the hand of God , directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy) A hero ( Qahremān ), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

( ), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran) Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Best Animated Film

Encanto , directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard Flee ( Flugt ), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

( ), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen Luca , directed by Enrico Casarosa

, directed by Enrico Casarosa My Sunny Maad , directed by Michaela Pavlátová

, directed by Michaela Pavlátová Raya and the last dragon (Raya and the Last Dragon), directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog )

( ) Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – About the Ricardos

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog ( The Power of the Dog )

( ) Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – A winning family – King Richard ( King Richard )

(Dixson, Beyoncé) – ( ) Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto

(Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast

(Van Morrison) – Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – Respect

(Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die

Awards for television

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Poses

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Television Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick – Declaration of dependence ( Dopesick )

( ) Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown ( Mare of Easttown )

( ) The underground railway (The Underground Railroad)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding ( Scenes from a Marriage )

( ) Michael Keaton – Dopesick – Declaration of dependence ( Dopesick )

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding ( Scenes from a Marriage )

( ) Cynthia Erivo – Genius

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie