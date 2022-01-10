They were assigned on the night of Sunday 9 January 2022 i Golden Globe, the fundamental film and television awards for the Oscar race. For the first time in the history of the award, the awards ceremony took place in a decidedly reduced way due (in addition to COVID) to the allegations of corruption, racism and misogyny that have engulfed the Hollywood Foreign Press.
No red carpet, no presenters, no audiences, and even no televised broadcast after NBC chose not to air it.
Below, all the 2022 Golden Globe winners:
Awards for cinema
Best Drama Film
- Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh
- The signs of the heart (TAIL), directed by Sian Heder
- Dunes, directed by Denis Villeneuve
- A winning family – King Richard (King Richard), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
- The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog), directed by Jane Campion
Best Musical or Comedy Film
- Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright
- Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay
- Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Tick, Tick… Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – About the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Will Smith- A winning family – King Richard (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Drama Film
- Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Nicole Kidman – About the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
- Leonardo Dicaprio- Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella (Cruella)
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
- Ben Affleck – The bar of high hopes (The Tender Bar)
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart (TAIL)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis – A winning family – King Richard (King Richard)
- Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing (Passing)
Best Foreign Language Film
- Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny (Hytti nro 6), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)
- Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)
- It was the hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
- A hero (Qahremān), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
- Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)
Best Animated Film
- Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard
- Flee (Flugt), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa
- My Sunny Maad, directed by Michaela Pavlátová
- Raya and the last dragon (Raya and the Last Dragon), directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – About the Ricardos
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog (The Power of the Dog)
- Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
- Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
- Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – A winning family – King Richard (King Richard)
- Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
- Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – Respect
- No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die
Awards for television
Best Drama Series
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Poses
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Billy Porter – Poses
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Television Movie or Miniseries
- Dopesick – Declaration of dependence (Dopesick)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Murder in Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
- The underground railway (The Underground Railroad)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick – Declaration of dependence (Dopesick)
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick – Declaration of dependence (Dopesick)
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
