At the Golden Gala in Florence, the 29-year-old set an extraordinary world record over the distance, in 3.49.11. The previous record belonged to Genzebe Dibaba

George Rondelli

The Golden Gala last night at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence ended with an extraordinary race of Women’s 1500 metres in which the 29-year-old Kenyan Faith Kipyegon he achieved the new world record over the distance by stopping the clocks on an amazing one 3.49.11. The previous record of 3.50.07 belonged to the Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba who had established it in July of 2015 at the meeting of Montecarlo.

the race — They are the American middle distance runners Brooke Feldmeier And Sage Alexandra Hurta-Klecker to launch the Kipyegon race on world record pace. The first finishes its task with passages of 62.37 to the 400 and of 1.33 to 600. The second one takes over passing to 800 in 2.04then stopping just before the kilometer where the Kipyegon, left alone, passes through 2.35 to get to the bell just over 3 minutes. To set the record you need a last lap under 60 seconds. And the Kenyan champion pulls it out after passing in 3.05.28 at 1200 meters. The final three hundred meters of her, with all the audience of the Ridolfi stadium standing up to incite her, they are from the film library. The African champion is still in full swing arrives very fast on the photocells in 3.49.11. New world record. Last 300 meters flown in 43.83: she is the first woman to go under the 3 minutes and 50 seconds barrier. See also F1 | Mercedes W14: two channels to manage cockpit turbulence

Who is Faith Kipyegon — A wall that in the men’s field had been overcome on October 5, 1930 in Paris by the French middle-distance runner Jules Ladoumegue, who had stopped the clocks in 3.49.20. Double olympic champion to Rio de Janeiro in 2016 ea Tokyo in 2021, double world champion in London in 2017 and in Eugene in 2022, Kipyegon was only missing the world record to be considered the greatest female miler of all time. Now that too has arrived, after that he had narrowly failed his previous two attempts. Always at the Montecarlo meeting. In 2021, running in 3.51.07. In 2022, really for pennies, finishing in 3.50.37.

the blue ones — In the record race of the Kipyegon the three blues at the start also did very well: first of all Sintayehu Vissawhich with 4.01.98 signed the third Italian time ever after 3.58.65 of Gabriella Dorio and 4.01.93 of Gaia Sabbatini. So Louis Cavalliwhich with 4.03.04 entered the fifth place in the all time Italian (behind the 4.02.85 of a great champion like Paola Pigni). No primacy instead for Federica Del Buono, who has a personal best of 4.03.45. The athlete from Vicenza concluded his race in 4.05.09, a time trial not to be despised. See also F1 | Official: Emilia Romagna GP cancelled