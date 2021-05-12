Golden Festival Rauma is rubbish after the championship party, but okay – The police checked the order and tells why it did not intervene in violating the restrictions

Hockey The Finnish championship stirred Rauma on Tuesday night. Lukko knocked out the Turku Ball Club League in the fourth final with 6-2 goals.

The club’s website reminded fans of responsible partying. The police in southwestern Finland also congratulated Lukko On Twitter, and hoped that the celebration will be celebrated at home.

However, the folk festival was already in full swing. Boisterous Lock fans filled the city, hugging, jumping on tables, bathing in the fountain, and driving flags waving downtown. At the ice rink, the team was facing a large and dense crowd.

Everything was taken away from the Golden Festival, as it has been a rare treat for a city of about 39,000 inhabitants. The previous puck gold was celebrated in the spring of 1963.

The championship was celebrated in the center of Old Rauma after 58 years.­

Celebrations the police who followed will probably be able to tell more about what happened tonight. The person who answered the phone in the emergency room does not comment, but forwards the call. However, he still states that he is a supporter of TPS.

General Director of the Police Department of Southwest Finland Jarmo Katila estimates that there were “probably a few thousand” partygoers in the Rauma city area. He says the evening was relatively calm.

“For the most part, the people have celebrated in an exemplary and good mood. There have been a few cases of disturbances, but no more serious ones are known to the police. ”

More specifically, Katila does not comment on incidents.

The police wished that the people would not gather in the market to celebrate, but this wish did not materialize.

“It was the police’s wish, yes, but the long-awaited gold and good air got people moving.”

The crowd was both in the square at the folk festival and in the ice rink in front of the teams in quite tight clusters. Police did not intervene in the corona restrictions other than as a guide.

“The police have primarily monitored public order and security. Addressing interest rate restrictions has been difficult. However, there has been a reminder of the corona when dealing with people. ”

Tractors were also needed for the Golden Festival.­

But what does the city look like after the championship party, is Rauma still standing?

“Yes it still is and the sun is shining handsomely. There is nothing but rubbish, at least not yet revealed. I have been touring here in the morning, ”says the builder Ismo Salo He tells about street work in Rauma.

The busiest festive atmosphere has calmed down, but the festive spirit is still at large in the city. Rauma Church of the Holy Cross and Haappus will ring its bells in honor of the championship on Wednesday at 2 p.m.