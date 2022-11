UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves his official residence at 10 Downing Street on November 23, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the so-called “golden age” of relations with China is over, noting that Beijing’s systemic challenge to Britain’s interests and values ​​is becoming more acute. In his first major foreign policy speech, Sunak declared that the approach to China needed to evolve and that Beijing was “consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power”.

“Let’s be clear, the so-called ‘golden age’ is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reforms,” ​​Sunak said in London’s financial district, a reference to former finance minister George Osborne de Sino in 2015. Some in the Conservative Party have criticized Sunak, seeing him as less aggressive towards China than his predecessor Liz Truss.

Last year, when he was finance minister, he called for a differentiated strategy in China to balance human rights concerns while expanding economic ties. However, a planned meeting between Sunak and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping at this month’s G20 summit in Bali fell through, and last week London banned Chinese-made security cameras in government buildings.

“Of course, we cannot simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs – for global economic stability or issues such as climate change. The US, Canada, Australia, Japan and many others also understand this,” concluded the premier.