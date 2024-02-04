You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Atlético Nacional vs. Golden Eagles
Atlético Nacional vs. Golden Eagles
The match is played at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro.
Atlético Nacional, which is still trying to find its best performance, visits Águilas Doradas this Sunday in Rionegro, on the fourth date of the 2024-I League.
The Paraguayan goalkeeper Santiago Rojas makes his debut this Sunday in the team led by Jhon Bodmer, who lost one of his great figures, Dorlan Pabón, at the last minute due to a virus.
Águilas Doradas, for its part, could end the day as the leader if it beats the green team. He has seven points in the standings.
Follow the match here:
Golden Eagles and National Lineups
