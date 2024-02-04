Atlético Nacional, which is still trying to find its best performance, visits Águilas Doradas this Sunday in Rionegro, on the fourth date of the 2024-I League.

The Paraguayan goalkeeper Santiago Rojas makes his debut this Sunday in the team led by Jhon Bodmer, who lost one of his great figures, Dorlan Pabón, at the last minute due to a virus.

Águilas Doradas, for its part, could end the day as the leader if it beats the green team. He has seven points in the standings.

Follow the match here:

Golden Eagles and National Lineups