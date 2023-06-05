Golden Eagles vs. Nacional, LIVE: at stake, the semifinal home runs

Atlético Nacional visits Águilas Doradas in Rionegro, on the fourth day of the semifinal home runs of the League, in search of the classification to the final of the championship.

These two teams already met last Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot, with a 1-0 win for the Greens, with a goal from Dorlan Pabón.

However, the leader of the group is Alianza Petrolera, which has the same points as Nacional, five, but with a better goal difference, and which will host Deportivo Pasto later on.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Águilas Doradas and Atlético Nacional