Golden Eagles vs. Nacional, LIVE: at stake, the semifinal home runs

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Golden Eagles
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. Golden Eagles
The greens look for the first place in group A, in which Alianza Petrolera was.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional visits Águilas Doradas in Rionegro, on the fourth day of the semifinal home runs of the League, in search of the classification to the final of the championship.
These two teams already met last Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot, with a 1-0 win for the Greens, with a goal from Dorlan Pabón.
However, the leader of the group is Alianza Petrolera, which has the same points as Nacional, five, but with a better goal difference, and which will host Deportivo Pasto later on.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Águilas Doradas and Atlético Nacional
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Golden #Eagles #Nacional #LIVE #stake #semifinal #home #runs
Leave a Reply