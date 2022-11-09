Golden Eagles of the technician Leonel Alvarez don’t believe in anyone. Now they beat Deportivo Pasto and the visitors, 0-1, to consolidate their lead in group B of the League with 6 points.

The initiative was taken by Águilas Doradas who approached with a shot from Robinson Flórez that Diego Martínez saved, the rebound was hunted by Marco Pérez who defined and Martínez saved again with his feet. However, he was offside and was not going to add if it had been a goal. Pasto responded with Mariano Vázquez filtering the ball for Jeison Medina, who crossed and Léiner Escalante headed in from the side.

With the passing of the minutes, the volcanic team began to have more impact with the ball and created important scoring options. Facundo Bone He played with Jeison Medina, the defense half cleared and Boné finished off for the save by José David Contreras who became strong in the Antioquia goal. Águilas came out of the local attacks with a shot from Jhon Fredy Salazar just wide.

Jeison Medina in a facet more thrown by a band than in the area, overflowed and crossed Facundo Boné returned to arrive with a vital header that Diego Martínez saved with great certainty.

The hour of Marco Perez

Already in the complement, the intensity and the initiative was proposed again by Águilas Doradas after 56 minutes Robinson Flórez crossed low, Diego Martínez released and Cristian Tovar rejected before Marco Pérez holed it to the bottom.

At 60 ‘, Marco was going to have revenge for which he could not push. Mauricio Duarte sent a precise cross to Pérez’s head that went up, connected with the crossbar and secured the goal.

Pasto responded vehemently with a center from Gilberto García that Camilo Ayala headed and José David Contreras saved the corner. On that pitch, Garcia ran again and Ayala hit the crossbar with a header. The intensity changed and the pastusos tried in every way to equalize, but they did not clearly see that possibility of scoring.

Águilas Doradas suffered in the last minutes, but slowed down with infractions that they sought in the midfield of the pitch and thus got the result in their favor.

Now, Pasto will visit América de Cali, while those from Rionegro will receive Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

more sports news