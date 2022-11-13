Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golden Eagles fly so high that the dream of the final is closer to reality

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Golden Eagles vs. america

Róbinson Flores celebrates the first goal of Águilas Doradas against America.

Photo:

Twitter: @AguilasDoradas

Róbinson Flores celebrates Águilas Doradas’ first goal against América.

He kept the nine points of the three games of the first round of the home runs.

Nine out of nine. 100%. That is the great balance of the first round of the home run games for Golden Eaglesthe team that finished second in the round robin phase.

Aguilas gets more and more excited about the final

Golden Eagles vs. America

Photo:

Twitter: @AguilasDoradas

This Saturday, at home, against Medellín, the Rionegro team won 1-0, with a goal from Auli Oliveros, and crowned their good moment, despite the fact that the game was far from being the attractive duel that was envisioned on paper .

Águilas still has his visit to DIM, the home game against Pasto and the final visit to América on the last date.

Waiting for the match between Pasto and América, this Sunday, the Águilas team would have a minimum of four points advantage (if Pasto wins). This, also taking into account that it has the ‘invisible point’.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Golden #Eagles #fly #high #dream #final #closer #reality

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mariana del Pilar recognize the value of Chinese culture in Baja California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended