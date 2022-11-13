Golden Eagles fly so high that the dream of the final is closer to reality

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Róbinson Flores celebrates the first goal of Águilas Doradas against America.
Róbinson Flores celebrates Águilas Doradas’ first goal against América.
He kept the nine points of the three games of the first round of the home runs.
November 12, 2022, 08:54 PM
Nine out of nine. 100%. That is the great balance of the first round of the home run games for Golden Eaglesthe team that finished second in the round robin phase.
Aguilas gets more and more excited about the final
This Saturday, at home, against Medellín, the Rionegro team won 1-0, with a goal from Auli Oliveros, and crowned their good moment, despite the fact that the game was far from being the attractive duel that was envisioned on paper .
Águilas still has his visit to DIM, the home game against Pasto and the final visit to América on the last date.
Waiting for the match between Pasto and América, this Sunday, the Águilas team would have a minimum of four points advantage (if Pasto wins). This, also taking into account that it has the ‘invisible point’.
SPORTS
#Golden #Eagles #fly #high #dream #final #closer #reality
