Golden Collars, the Italians of MotoGP are protagonists

The usual award ceremony for the Golden Collars, the highest honor in Italian sport, was held this morning in the monumental CONI gym in Palazzo H, inside the University of Foro Italico.

Protagonists 72 athletes who kept the tricolor high in 2023, but also the flu, which knocked out the President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Melonsthe Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi and also Francesco Bagnaia. The two-time MotoGP world champion was therefore unable to collect the award: Ducati general director Luigi Dall'Igna did it for him.

Dall'Igna's words

The manager spoke of the season just ended as a “fratricidal battle between two riders with the same bike, it was exciting but above all sporting. Bagnaia had a second part of the season where he probably wasn't the fastest on the track but he reacted by showing the qualities and character of a great championtriumphing for the second time in a row“.

Malagò's words

The president of CONI Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli, the general secretary of CONI Carlo Mornati and the president of the CONI Merit Commission Alessandra Sensini took to the stage, presenting the highest honor of Italian sport to the honorees. In what is the last Golden Collar award ceremony before the Paris 2024 Games, Malagò recalled the extraordinary moment of Italian sport: “In sport, numbers say almost everything. We come from a three-year period of results never achieved before in history. CONI supervises 48 federations, there are 382 different disciplines. There are rules and regulations, dynamics to bring the execution of the sport to the ground. Italy is the country that tries the most not only to play sports, but also to be competitive. It is our strength but also our weakness, but it is a model that leaves no one behind. We have thus won medals in unsuspected disciplines. We can tell the same story in Paris. Italian sport is an excellence of the country, and we are very proud of this”.