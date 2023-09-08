The Italian magazine TuttoSport released the list of the 100 nominees to win the Golden Boy 2023 last October. This individual award rewards the best young player under 21 years of age. As a novelty this season, this Italian magazine classifies the candidates for this trophy with the Golden Boy index, a statistical indicator that takes into account individual performances, playing time, team value and the performance of each player in the national teams and European competitions.
Below we will bring you all the necessary information on the 2023 edition of the Golden Boy: the nominees to win the award, the voting, the date… Let’s get to it.
What are the nominees to win the Golden Boy?
The favorites to win the Golden Boy this year are Alejandro Balde from FC Barcelona and Jude Bellingham, a new Real Madrid player. Here we bring you the candidates to win this award:
How are the votes for the Golden Boy?
This award is chosen by fans who can already vote through the official Tuttosport page. The fan can enter the vote and choose one of the 100 candidates, that would be the first phase. In the second phase, the votes of the press and footballers are taken into account.
When will this award be given?
The winner of this award will be announced at the end of the year.
Who have been the last winners?
This award has been given since 2003, a large number of players have won this trophy, players of the stature of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney or Cesc Fábregas among others have won the Golden Boy.
Gavi has been the last player to have won this award, Pedri, Halaand and Joao Félix are also some of the last players to win this trophy.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Jude Bellingham
|
real Madrid
|
Alejandro Balde
|
FC Barcelona
|
Gavi
|
FC Barcelona
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
Antonio Silva
|
Benfica
|
xavi simons
|
PSV
|
Florian Wirtz
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
RB Salzburg
|
Devyne Rensch
|
ajax
|
Giorgio Scalvini
|
Atalanta
|
Lucas Gourna Douath
|
RB Salzburg
|
ryan cherky
|
Olympic Lyon
|
harvey elliott
|
Liverpool
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Atalanta
|
Rico Lewis
|
Manchester City
|
Stefan Bajcetic
|
Liverpool
|
Zaire-Emery
|
psg
|
garnacho
|
man utd
|
Julio Enciso
|
Brighton
|
Joao Neves
|
Benfica
