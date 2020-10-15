The Italian Tuttosport will again present the Golden Boy Award for the best young player of the season in 2020. The list of nominees has now been halved from 40 to 20 – there are now only three Bundesliga players on the shortlist who were born after January 1, 2020.
The best U21 player in Europe has been elected since 2003 – in addition to Tuttosport, eleven other major European media houses are now voting. Last year the Portuguese Joao Felix won the title. In 2011, Mario Götze was the only German player to receive the honor.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern) – 19 years
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 19 years old
Sergino Dest (Ajax) – 19 years
Mitchel Bakker (PSG) – 20 years
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) – 17 years
Phil Foden (Man City) – 20 years
Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg) – 19 years
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) – 20 years
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) – 18 years
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) – 17 years
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 19 years
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 20 years
Ferran Torres (Man City) – 20 years
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 19 years old
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) – 20 years
Fabio Silva (Wolves) – 18 years
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) – 18 years old
Callum-Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – 19 years
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 19 years old
Jonathan David (Lille) – 20 years
