Dhe French film “Sur l’Adamant” has been awarded the Golden Bear at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. Nicolas Philibert’s documentary portrays the patients of a psychiatric day clinic on the Seine in Paris. In Philibert’s masterpiece, the jury president, American actress Kristen Stewart, explained at the award ceremony that the lines drawn by the film industry between art and commerce no longer apply.

From the nineteen entries in the festival competition, the jury selected four more films for their main prizes. The jury’s grand prize went to Christian Petzold’s “Red Sky”, which tells of a coincidental community in a holiday home on the Baltic Sea in the midst of a catastrophic fire. João Canijo’s generational drama “Mal viver” about three women in a Portuguese family hotel won the jury prize. The French director Philippe Garrel received a Silver Bear for best director for “Le grand chariot”, the chronicle of a family that runs a small puppet theatre. The jury awarded a Silver Bear for the best screenplay to the German filmmaker Angela Schanelec for her film “Music”, which translates the Greek myth of Oedipus into the present day.

The actor awards went to two actresses whose film characters are in transition between the sexes. Best Actress went to Sofia Otero for her portrayal of an eight-year-old trans girl in the Spanish film 20,000 especias de abejas (‘20,000 Kinds of Bees’). With the award for the best supporting actress, the jury honored the Austrian Thea honor for her role in Christoph Hochhäusler’s police thriller “Until the end of the night”.

Another Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Achievement went to French cinematographer Hélène Louvart for her work in Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Disco Boy. The Golden Bear for Best Short Film went to Michelle and Noel Keserwany’s “Les chenilles” (“The Silkworms”). The Belgian contribution “Here” by Bas Devos was awarded the best feature film in the Encounters series, which ran parallel to the competition in the main programme.