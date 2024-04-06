Secret Base, the study he created Double Dragon Gaiden was preparing a presentation for SEGA, to propose the creation of a new 2D chapter of the scrolling fighting game Golden Axe . Unfortunately the project foundered with the announcement of the new Golden Ax 3D.

The images are only conceptual, but they are really beautiful

Secret Base revealed in a post on direction, who used very sharp black shadows, similar to those of fantasy artists Frank Frazetta and Boris Vallejo.”

In terms of gameplay, it was explained that the new Golden Ax 2D was supposed to have fewer enemies than Double Dragon Gaiden, but much stronger ones. The player could dismember the monsters by performing moves with the right timing, in order to weaken them. Then he could sell the pieces or use them as ingredients for equipment and magic.

The magic would have been AOE (Area Of Effect, i.e. it could have hit multiple targets in the impact area) and would not have taken up the entire screen (as happens in the original Golden Axes), obtaining more attention than past Golden Axes. Furthermore, different enemies would have been more or less weak to different magic, with interesting implications from a tactical point of view.

Another attempt by Secret Base to work on Golden Axe

This isn't the first time Secret Base has worked on unveiling a new Golden Axe. The image above was prepared for another presentation. In that case the game should have been more like Double Dragon Gaiden. Even in that case, nothing was done about it.