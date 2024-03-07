SAW it blocked Golden Ax Returns , a very promising amateur sequel to the Golden Ax series, made by the indie developer ZVitor. The game's cancellation was enforced via a DMCA sent to Game Jolt, the service that hosted the game's files. The developer was notified after the removal.

A bottom-up project

The request to remove the game

Developed using the engine OpenBOR, Golden Ax Returns was set after Golden Ax III for the SEGA Mega Drive, but before Revenge of Death Adder. The gameplay featured the return of all the most beloved characters: Tyris Flare, Ax Battler and Gilius Thunderhead, along with others from Revenge of Death Adder, Golden Axe: The Duel and Golden Ax III. As you can see from the following video, development was already in a very advanced state.

Why did SEGA decide to block the project? Probably, but let's point out that this is just our hypothesis, because he is working on an official classic-style sequel. It's a shame, because it really seemed like a remarkable work and very respectful of the original games.