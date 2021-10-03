fromMartina Lippl conclude

What will the weather be like in October 2021? The centenary calendar tends not to predict a “golden October”. If it’s true, it will look rather wet and windy afterwards.

Munich – “Golden October” or “Snow”? – The first forecasts for the weather in October 2021 are already available. But at the beginning of the month, a look at the centenary calendar can hardly hurt to find clues for the weather outlook. Of course, that’s also a matter of belief.

After all, the calendar dates from the 17th century. Its author, Abbot Mauritius Knaur, observes the sky and the weather over his monastery near Lichtenfels in Upper Franconia. His goal was to predict the weather in the region in order to optimize the agriculture carried out in the monastery. Every day the monk wrote down everything – sun, rain, wind – very precisely. And the abbot erroneously assumed that the weather conditions were repeated in a fixed seven-year cycle due to the seven planets known at the time (sun, moon, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury). On this basis, the abbot created the “weather forecasts” for the years 1600 to 1912 – and thus the basis for the centenary calendar.

By the way, 2021/22 will be under the rule of Saturn. And October 2021 begins with rain, strong storms and thunderstorms. There is some sun on October 10th and 11th and it could get a little warmer according to the centenary calendar. This is followed by a rainy phase of 10 days. The second half of October is very cold. Towards the end of October there is even a threat of frost and fog. Will these predictions actually come true for October? Opinions are divided on the 100-year calendar. Even in times of satellite images, various weather models and sophisticated measurement techniques, the old forecasts from the 17th century play a major role. Others, however, think the whole thing is nonsense.

The German Weather Service (DWD) formulates this in its weather lexicon for the centenary calendar as follows: “It is possible that these predictions of the centenary calendar sometimes apply, but from a meteorological point of view, such coincidences are purely coincidental and in no way scientifically substantiated.” (ml)