Liberty Media, what a deal

When the American giant owned by John Malone has acquired Formula 1 from CVC Partners, in January 2017, had disbursed an amount equal to $4.4 billion. Liberty Media’s vision was clear, that is to strengthen the existing structure, trying to expand the catchment area, moving more and more towards new markets and becoming more rooted in the United States. The pandemic, an obvious moment of crisis, has turned out to be a new opportunity and it is no mystery that many young people have approached Formula 1 attracted by the Netflix TV series ‘Drive to Survive’, which told the behind-the-scenes story in an innovative way. such a complex sport with a thousand facets.

Currently F1 has a market value that reached 15 billion dollars and it is no mystery that the Saudi fund PIF presented a – rejected – offer of 20 million. Certainly the teams, as admitted by Toto Wolff, big boss of the Mercedes team, are eating their hands: as soon as they arrived, Liberty Media offered them a shareholding, but nobody decided to invest. They would have quintupled the quota.

Continuously increasing revenue

As usual, Liberty Media Corp. published its financial results for the fourth quarter and the end of the year 2022 at the beginning of March, from which interesting data relating precisely to F1 can be deduced. Starting from spectators at last season’s GPs, 5.7 million (+36% compared to 2019), passing through viewers, who reached the remarkable figure of 1.54 billion, and followers on social media, 61 million (+ 23% compared to 2022).

Obviously this evident growth of interest rhymes with the economic one: economic revenues increased by 20% in just one year and so payments to teams have increased by 8%. F1’s primary income is concentrated in the money paid by the promoters of the races (28%), in the rights sold to the media (34%) and in sponsorships (16%).

Therefore, the great interest of new teams, such as Andretti, is not surprising, pushing for entry into the category and the ‘wall’ exercised by the ten existing teams, right now that the revenue guaranteed to the teams is increasing year after year.