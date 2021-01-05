The celebration of the first WWE Raw event of the year brought together several wrestling legends but had a clear protagonist: the surprise return of Goldberg, one of the most anticipated names next to Hulk Hogan.

It all happened after Drew McIntyre’s victory against Keith Lee in which he managed to retain his WWE champion title. It was then that Goldberg returned to the scene to the surprise of the wrestlers present at the event.

Goldberg went straight to the ring in search of McIntyre and, microphone in hand, challenged him to fight for the title champion of the WWE at Royal Rumble.

“Don’t think I’m here to warn you. I’m here to challenge you for the world title at Royal Rumble,” Goldberg said, while McIntyre responded. “Fighting you would be like fighting my father. You are no longer the man who dominated 20 years ago. You don’t know how to defeat me “, to which Goldberg responded by pushing him to the ground. The great battle for next January 31 at Royal Rumble is already served.