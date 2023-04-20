with pictureSinger Karel Gerlach (29) of the popular group Goldband graces the cover of the magazine this month Men’s Health . After a period of intensive training, he shows the result, especially the muscles in his upper body. Gerlach’s friend Maan de Steenwinkel is delighted.

‘From six packs of beer to a six pack here’, the magazine writes, with an arrow pointing to Karel’s belly on the cover. The singer and his colleagues from the band from The Hague are known for an unhealthy rock ‘n’ roll existence with booze, drugs and parties, but Karel has not participated in that in recent months.

Earlier this year, the entire band decided not to drink temporarily in order to be fit for concerts. ,,I thought: how am I going to keep it up?”, says Karel the leaf. “Well, through a lot of sports. That combined well with this shoot.” He hired a personal trainer, according to whom he did not miss any training. It was not easy, Karel looks back, also due to other factors. “Do you know how hard it is not to eat Turkish pizza for ten weeks?” he jokes on Instagram. See also NATO | Foreign Minister Haavisto discusses the NATO battle with Sweden's Billström in Helsinki

Palpitations and panic

Karel is proud of the result, but it remains uncomfortable to ‘show off’ your body, as he calls it. After all, not too long ago he and his colleagues Boaz Kok and Milo Driessen were unknown plasterers. ,,There is always that little uncertainty”, said Karel in a backstage video.

The interview with the singer is also about the ‘inside’: Karel struggled with an anxiety disorder in the past, he says. “I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself. I got scared, got heart palpitations and panic attacks and didn’t dare tell anyone.” Things are getting better now. “I learned a lot from it and came out stronger. I still carry it with me, but I’ve learned to deal with it better.”

Moon melts

His stable relationship with singer Maan (26) undoubtedly helps with this. She shares the cover with her 970,000 followers on Instagram, along with emojis that are drooling (🤤), feeling hot (🥵), and melting (🫠). See also Belgian police arrest Dutch car because of possible explosives, two arrests

Several well-known men preceded Karel by posing bare-chested for the magazine, including Nick Schilder, Kaj Gorgels and Douwe Bob.

