During the performance at the lustrum of the Amsterdam student corps ASC/AVSV on Monday evening, the Goldband formation from The Hague expressed its strong opposition to the controversial sexist speeches that were held on the same lustrum on Sunday. That explains the spokesperson for the band to the AP .

“We were also informed yesterday about the disgusting speeches on Sunday evening, after which we immediately contacted the organization,” the group said. “After they informed us of the measures taken and the wish to continue the closing party, we decided in good consultation to perform anyway.”

Singer Milo Driessen spoke emphatically against the statements made on Sunday during the performance. ,,We thought this was more effective than canceling the performance. So as not to let the people who had nothing to do with the incident – including the entire women's department – become the victims of the unacceptable behavior of a group of men."

During the speech at the “gentlemen’s dinner” on Sunday, it was said that women would be “sperm buckets” and “nothing and nothing more than a whore”. The matter came to light on Monday evening when a group of more than 250 members of the corps came out and said they did not feel safe with the association. Due to all the commotion, the registration of prospective members has been stopped. Mayor Femke Halsema is considering taking steps against the corps.