Chennai: 2.88 kg gold worth Rs 1.32 crore was seized from 3 persons at Chennai International Airport. Please tell that gold was being smuggled into private parts. 3 people have been arrested in this case.

Earlier, officials of Mangalore International Airport seized about 500 grams of gold worth 25.45 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai on Friday. The passenger was produced in court after his arrest in connection with the seizure. Officials informed that the gold was hidden inside the electric rice cooker heating element.

In a similar incident, the Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth 31.21 lakh from a Dubai passenger. Chennai Air Customs seized 133 grams of gold paste worth 6.93 lakhs at Chennai International Airport from a passenger arriving from Dubai on Saturday.