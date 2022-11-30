Global gold prices rose during today’s trading, gaining more than $5 in spot trading.
And the prices of the yellow metal increased in spot transactions by 0.31%, or the equivalent of $ 5.43, to reach $ 1755.24 an ounce, according to global market data, by “09:15 am UAE time.”
Gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.29%, equivalent to $5.1, to reach $1,753.5 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver rose by 0.17% to $21.24 an ounce, platinum increased by 0.64% to $1018.2, and palladium rose 1.75% to $1867.03.
