Global gold prices rose during today’s trading, gaining about $4.5 in spot trading.
And the prices of the yellow metal increased in spot transactions by 0.26%, or the equivalent of $ 4.5, to reach $ 1781.65 an ounce, according to global market data, by “10:30 am UAE time.”
Gold futures for February 2023 delivery rose by 0.19%, equivalent to $3.35, to reach $1,791.15 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver fell by 0.51% to $23.18 an ounce, platinum fell by 0.22% to $1013.35, while palladium rose 1.44% to $1824.53.
#Gold #wins #spot #trading
Leave a Reply