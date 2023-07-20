Home page World

Police officers and archaeologists are looking for evidence of the gold treasure theft on private property. © Jens Büttner/dpa

It was one of the most spectacular museum burglaries in recent years. Now there have been arrests. A part of the Celtic treasure is probably irretrievably lost.

Munich – Around eight months after the gold treasure theft in Manching, Bavaria, four suspects are in custody. The arrest warrants from the Ingolstadt District Court against the four men came into force on Wednesday, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office in Munich announced.

However, at least some of the stolen gold coins are probably irretrievably lost. According to the investigation, the perpetrators melted four of the coins into gold nuggets. 18 lumps were secured, the rest of the gold treasure is still being sought. The investigators are also hoping for statements from those arrested who have not yet commented. The composition of the gold nuggets indicates with a high degree of probability that they are the coins they are looking for.

The alleged perpetrators are 42, 43, 46 and 50 year old men. According to the LKA, all four are German nationals. Three of them come from the Schwerin area, one from Berlin. The arrests were made on Tuesday in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district as well as in Schwerin and Halle (North Rhine-Westphalia), special police units were also involved.

DNA trail led to the suspects

The quartet is said to have broken into the Celtic Roman Museum in Manching near Ingolstadt in November 2022 at night and stolen the 2,100-year-old Celtic gold treasure there. A DNA trace found on burglary footage led to the suspects.

Bavaria’s Minister of Art Markus Blume (CSU) described the theft of the gold treasure as an “attack on our cultural memory”. In fact, it’s not so much about the material value of the Celtic gold coins, but about the “irreplaceable value” as a cultural find, said the CSU politician in Munich. A part of this find is now apparently “irretrievably lost”, but there is still hope for the rest of the gold coins.

Suspects from Manching probably serial offenders

The DNA traces found also led to other crimes that could be attributed to parts of the quartet, the investigators said. At least eight previously unsolved burglaries were recorded, for example in supermarkets, a casino and a vehicle registration office. In total, the men are accused of eleven crimes. According to the State Criminal Police Office, further burglaries in museums, for example, were planned and would have been carried out if the police had not intervened.

The men, including a telecommunications technician and a branch manager of a supermarket, always acted in the same way, above all they disabled the alarm technology. Also, they always used the same blue crowbars, flashy backpacks, and always the same black overalls. It was also noticed that one of the suspects stood out visually in terms of his height of more than 1.90 meters. dpa