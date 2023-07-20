Vere suspects are in custody – but where is most of the 2,100-year-old Celtic pot of gold? After the success of the investigation by the special commission of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA), the investigators still have hope of being able to find at least parts of the unique antique coin collection intact.

But as the officials and the two ministers could tell at the press conference in Munich on Thursday – the hope is probably not too great. Unfortunately, it must be assumed that “the Celtic treasure of Manching is at least no longer fully preserved in its original form,” Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) has already dampened expectations.

Perpetrators left traces

Around eight months ago, a gang of burglars broke into the Celtic Roman Museum in Manching near Ingolstadt in Upper Bavaria at night. First, she had cut the town’s telephone network to paralyze the museum’s alarm system. Then, within nine minutes, the treasure consisting of almost 500 coins and a nugget of gold was stolen from a floor display case, the perpetrators disappeared undetected – but not without leaving traces.

Officials searched the area around the museum, police divers a pond. Investigators found blue crowbars and other burglary tools. Ultimately, a DNA trace was secured on one of the objects. The museum burglary thus turned out to be part of a long-standing and international series of burglaries in which the crimes often happened in a similar way.

Meticulous research leads to the trail of the suspects

According to the LKA, Winsen and Nienhagen near Hanover, Edermünde in Hesse or Krems in Austria are some of the other crime scenes. Supermarkets, a gas station or a vehicle registration office were the targets, the burglary damage amounts to several hundred thousand euros. But a cultural institution was probably the first target of the gang. The series is said to have lasted since at least 2014, but probably much longer. One of the suspects is a communications engineer, he may have cut the lines.

Ultimately, meticulous research led to the trail of a trio from the Schwerin area. It is said that they often ordered certain overalls online that were said to have been used in the burglaries. After a telephone surveillance, the Bavarian investigators struck on Tuesday with the support of officials from several other federal states. The 42, 46 and 50-year-old men from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were arrested and searches were carried out in almost 30 places.

A 43-year-old Berliner was also caught in the raid. According to the LKA, the four suspects are all German nationals. The 43-year-old had met with one of the suspects and was carrying a plastic bag with 18 small pieces of gold. According to an initial analysis, these are probably melted coins from the largest Celtic gold find of the 20th century. Archaeologists made this find near Manching in 1999, and it was the showpiece of the museum until it was burgled at the end of November 2022.

Investigators currently assume that four of the historical coins were melted together. The perpetrators may have noticed that they cannot sell the rare gold coins for several million euros on the collectors’ market – the Soko would have noticed this immediately and struck. The only option was to melt down the treasure, even if this only resulted in a fraction of the collector’s value – the pure gold value in the six-digit euro range.

“It was an attack on our cultural memory”

Ultimately, the whereabouts of an estimated 415 Celtic coins are still unclear. “Of course there is still hope,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Art, Markus Blume (CSU). He made it clear that this act was never about the material value, but about the loss of an irreplaceable archaeological find. “It was also an attack on our cultural memory.”

The four suspects are now in custody. They are now to be transferred to Bavarian prisons for further investigations. Soko hopes that they will testify after all – so far the men have remained silent about the allegations. In any case, the searches in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania continued on Thursday, in particular to find the rest, most of the gold treasure. The investigators did not want to comment on the probability that the other coins are still undamaged and will appear.