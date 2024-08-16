Gold | The price of gold rose to record highs

Gold|The price of gold has been rising especially during the current year.

Golden the price has gone up to record readings. The price was US$2,500.16 per ounce on Friday. One ounce equals about 30 grams.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.3 percent on Friday, making gold more attractive to foreign buyers. The dollar weakened as the US central bank, the Fed, is expected to lower interest rates in September. In addition, the tensions in the Middle East increased the demand for gold.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday. The blue-chip Dow index fell 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 index 0.3 percent and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index 0.3 percent.

Oil the price, on the other hand, fell by about 1.5 percent on Friday, when the price of North Sea Brent crude fell below 80 dollars per barrel.

According to analysts, one reason is that Iran’s feared counterattack against Israel has not been seen so far. The oil nation Iran has threatened to strike back at Israel in retaliation for the fact that Israel killed the political leader of Hamas to Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the capital of Iran.