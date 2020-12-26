In the middle of the year gold was more expensive than ever. The troy ounce price rose to over $ 2,000. The driver of the price rally was primarily the global spread of the corona pandemic. It created a high level of uncertainty regarding the consequences for the global economy. When the first pharmaceutical companies reported progress in developing a vaccine, the price of gold fell a little. But there can be no talk of real relaxation. From Petra Maier

The second corona wave has Europe firmly under control. To contain it, many countries respond with a second lockdown, in some cases with curfews and entry bans. The pressure on governments is increasing to put together new aid packages and to take further measures for the troubled economy.

It was therefore not surprising that the European Central Bank (ECB) increased the emergency purchase program for government bonds and securities by a further 500 billion euros to a total of 1.85 trillion euros. In addition, the program was extended by nine months to March 2022. In this way, the ECB is effectively financing the budget deficits of the euro countries. The money printing goes on happily. This leads to more inflation and pushes real bond yields further into negative territory.

Safe haven

Meanwhile, a new fiscal package has been wrestling in the US for weeks. New debt-financed economic aid would also raise inflation expectations there. In this environment, gold should benefit as a supposedly safe haven. Industry observers assume that the upward trend that was interrupted in autumn will resume next year. Investment demand is cited as an important driver. But also the demand for jewelry and gold purchases by the central banks are on the verge of recovery.

Investors have a variety of investment opportunities to participate in a rising gold price. For skeptics, the thing is clear: They are reaching for physical gold in the form of bars and coins. Financial investors do not have to do without physical security. Xetra-Gold is backed with physical gold, delivery is guaranteed.

If, on the other hand, you only want to earn money from the possible price increase, you are well served with warrants and certificates. The knock-out call presented in the table leverages price increases by a factor of five. If the knock-out threshold is reached, the stake is lost. Therefore, investors should observe an individual stop rate.

