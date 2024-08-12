Spot gold was little changed at $2,425.94 an ounce by 0153 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $2,464.80.

The US Producer Price Index is due out tomorrow, Tuesday, followed by the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday.

The market currently expects a 54 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate cut in September, according to the Fed’s Interest Rate Watch tool.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman softened her usual hawkish tone, noting some “welcome” progress on inflation in the past two months even as she said inflation remains “uncomfortably above” the central bank’s 2 percent target and subject to upside risks.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $27.29 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $923.20.

Palladium was almost unchanged at $905.00.