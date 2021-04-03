Riyadh (AFP)

Tomorrow «Sunday» the final match of the Saudi King’s Cup will be decided, when Taawon meets its counterpart Al-Fateh and Al-Nasr with Al-Faisali, in the semi-final round competitions.

Al-Taawon, the champion of the 2019 edition, is looking to reach the final for the third time in its history after 1990 as well, while Al-Fateh seeks to achieve this achievement for the first time, when they meet at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah in a equal match.

It will be the first match between the two teams in the King’s Cup competition, and it is the second of this season, after they met in the first leg of the league, and ended with a 2-1 victory in Al Taawun.

Al-Taawon qualified to the last square, after defeating its host Damak 2-1 in the final price, before surpassing Al-Qadisiyah by the same result in the quarter-finals, while Al-Fateh qualified after overthrowing the “title holder” Hilal 2-0 in the final price, before eliminating Al-Ittihad from Quarter-finals, after beating them 2-1.

The cooperation is enjoying a distinguished period, as it has not lost in the last five matches in the league, where it won four and drew in one, and is competing strongly for the third and fourth places, and is looking forward to crowning its good levels and positive results by reaching the cup final.

On the other hand, Al-Fateh succeeded in overcoming the danger stage, and moved away from the relegation struggle temporarily after defeating Al-Batin and Al-Ahly, and advanced to ninth place, and is striving to reach the final for the first time in its history, especially since it appeared in a different way in the tournament, and Al-Hilal is the title holder. Al-Ittihad is one of the favorites to win the title.

Al-Nasr puts the ticket to the King’s Cup Final in mind, when he receives Al-Faisali at the “Marsool Park” stadium in Riyadh, in a match that will not be easy for the two teams.

The match of tomorrow is the first in the cup competition, and the second in the knockout tournaments, after they met in the Crown Prince Cup, and Al-Faisali managed to qualify thanks to a penalty shootout.

The match is the second that they have gathered this season, as they met in the first leg of the league, and the match ended with a 3-2 victory.

Al-Nassr qualified for this role after beating Al-Raed 2-0 in the final price, then Al-Ain 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Al-Faisali qualified, after Al-Itifaq eliminated with penalties 9-8 in the final price, before surpassing Al-Batin 2-1 in the quarter. .

After Al-Nassr lost the opportunity to compete for the league title due to the circumstances that accompanied it at the beginning of the season, the capital’s team seeks to reserve its seat in the final of the dear tournament for the fifteenth time in its history, and then search for the seventh title that has eluded him a lot in the last nine years, during which he reached four Finals, but lost all of them, the last of which was in the last version.

Al-Nassr is currently in good condition at the technical level, as he did not taste the loss in his last six matches in all competitions.

In contrast to the victory, Al-Faisali still offers levels and results that are below the expectations in the league, the last of which was the loss to Al-Raed and then the agreement, to drop to the eleventh place and become threatened with relegation.

Al-Faisaly hopes, however, to exclude Al-Nassr from the tournament, reach the final for the second time, and repeat the 2018 achievement when it fell to Al-Ittihad.