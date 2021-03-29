London (dpa)

Press reports said today, Monday, that the Football Association will allow a limited number of fans to attend the two FA Cup golden box matches next month, and Chelsea will meet Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 17th, while Leicester City will meet Southampton in the second match in the box. Golden the next day directly.

Under the precautionary measures in Britain, it is forbidden to attend the masses of the Premier League and the English championship, but a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, during the two matches of the golden square of the cup competition, as an experiment as the restrictions on combating the Corona pandemic begin to be eased, according to the BBC. BBC today (Monday).

“We want to bring back as many fans as possible, as safely as possible,” British Culture Minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC.

“We want to make it as simple and comfortable as possible for the fans, so we are running this experiment,” Dowden said.