Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – The Professional League announced the dates for the semi-final matches of the Arabian Gulf Cup, and it was decided that the first leg will be held next February 9, as Al-Nasr will host the Ittihad Kalba team at 5:30 pm, and Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahly will meet at 8:15 pm.

The return matches will be held on March 2, where Al-Nasr will be hosted by Al-Ittihad Kalba at 5:30 pm, and the matches will be concluded with the Al-Ahly Youth and Al-Wasl meeting at 8:15 pm.

The League also decided to amend the dates of the matches of the nineteenth round of the Arab Gulf League to be held on March 6 and 7, instead of March 5 and 6, to give clubs qualifying for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup sufficient rest days between the eighteenth and nineteenth rounds of the Arabian Gulf League, while the round matches are held. The nineteenth for the Arabian Gulf U-21 League, March 9-8, at the same time previously specified in the competition schedule.