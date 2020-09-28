Gold Price Today 28th September 2020: Even today gold and silver are witnessing a decline. Today, 24-carat gold became cheaper by Rs 107 per 10 grams and opened at Rs 49739 in bullion markets across the country. At the same time, the silver rate is being recorded today by Rs 205. Silver has fallen to 57272. In September, gold has so far lost Rs 507 per 10 grams. During this time, silver has become cheaper by Rs 8662 per kg. On the other hand, gold has become cheaper by Rs 6515 per 10 grams so far from its all-time high. While silver has lost Rs 18736 from its peak of August 7. On August 7, gold opened at 56254 in the bullion markets. It was at its peak, while silver reached Rs 76008 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com), on 28 September 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Metal 28 September rate (Rs / 10g) 25 September rate (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 49739 49846 -107 Gold 995 (23 carat) 49540 49646 -106 Gold 916 (22 carat) 45561 45659 -98 Gold 750 (18 carat) 37304 37385 -81 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29097 29160 -63 Silver 999 57272 Rs / Kg 57477 Rs / Kg -205 Rs / Kg

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.